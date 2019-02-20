Services
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 971-6800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Seelagy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Seelagy


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Seelagy Obituary
Kenneth Seelagy

Forked River - Kenneth Seelagy, 89 of Forked River, New Jersey died on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, New Jersey.

Born Wednesday, September 11, 1929, in Passaic, New Jersey living in Clifton and Kinnelon before moving to Forked River. Mr. Seelagy enjoyed the summers and boating for many years before moving here permanently last month.

He was predeceased by his daughter Dale Metallo in 2006.

Surviving is his wife of 65 years Mary, his son-in-law Michael Metallo and two grandchildren Michael Metallo and Kimberly Junkins.

Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM on Friday at Layton's Home For Funerals located at 250 West Lacey Road Forked River, New Jersey 08731.

The family will receive friends from 1 1 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Layton's Home For Funerals, 250 West Lacey Road, Forked River, New Jersey.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.laytons.net.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.