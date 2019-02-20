|
|
Kenneth Seelagy
Forked River - Kenneth Seelagy, 89 of Forked River, New Jersey died on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, New Jersey.
Born Wednesday, September 11, 1929, in Passaic, New Jersey living in Clifton and Kinnelon before moving to Forked River. Mr. Seelagy enjoyed the summers and boating for many years before moving here permanently last month.
He was predeceased by his daughter Dale Metallo in 2006.
Surviving is his wife of 65 years Mary, his son-in-law Michael Metallo and two grandchildren Michael Metallo and Kimberly Junkins.
Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM on Friday at Layton's Home For Funerals located at 250 West Lacey Road Forked River, New Jersey 08731.
The family will receive friends from 1 1 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Layton's Home For Funerals, 250 West Lacey Road, Forked River, New Jersey.
