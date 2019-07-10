|
Carolina Shores, NC - Kenneth T. "Ken" Swenson passed away peacefully at his home in Carolina Shores, NC on July 2, 2019 at the age of 97. Ken was born on February 16, 1922 to G. Theodore Swenson and Delia (Ruymen) Swenson in Passaic, New Jersey. He grew up in Carlstadt, New Jersey and attended East Rutherford High School where he was President of his class, lettered in Track and Field and Cross Country, and played First Trumpet in the High School Band.
Ken enlisted in the Navy during World War II and served four years aboard the battleship USS California seeing action in the Pacific Theater. Ken married Marion Henninger on June 19, 1943. After his Navy service Ken had a variety of jobs in addition to forming his own dance band, "Ken Swenson and his Orchestra".
In 1955, Ken moved to Oakland, New Jersey where he started his own Real Estate and Insurance business. He was active in the community including The Elks, The Lions Club, The VFW, the American Legion and was a parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Ken was particularly involved in the Oakland Recreation program where he started the first organized junior football team in 1957, and continued to coach football and baseball for almost 30 years. He also served on the Oakland Recreation Commission and was Recreation Commissioner for 16 years. In 2017 he was inducted into the Oakland Recreation Hall of Fame.
Upon retiring in 1988, Ken and Marion moved to Carolina Shores, North Carolina. He enjoyed his retirement playing golf, entertaining friends and family and mixing his renowned "Perfect Manhattans". Ken is survived by his wife of 76 years, Marion, three sons Kenneth, James and William, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 N. Van Dien Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in The Record/Herald News on July 10, 2019