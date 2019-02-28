|
|
Kenneth T. Vehrkens
Waldwick - Kenneth T. Vehrkens, age 72, passed away suddenly on February 26, 2019, at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ. He was born in Englewood NJ on June 3, 1946, to the late Patricia (Marek) and former Bergenfield Police Chief Kenneth J. Vehrkens and resided in Bergenfield, before moving to Waldwick in 1970. Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Karen (Worthington); devoted daughter, Jessica P. Batha (Buddy) and son, Kenneth J. Vehrkens (Sacha); and four loving grandchildren who adored him: Lillian and Dean Batha, Kaya and Hazel Vehrkens. He is also survived and cherished by his sister, Patricia Vehrkens Patterson (William), his nephew, William Kenneth Patterson; niece, Doreen P. Cunningham; his cousin Olive Vehrkens Alexander; and admiring great nieces and nephews. An alumnus of Fairleigh Dickinson University, Ken served the University for 47 years, joining the faculty in 1969. He served as a dean for 37 years, retiring in 2016. His list of awards, accomplishments, and contributions to the University is extraordinary, but his heartfelt concern for each and every student and colleague truly made him esteemed by all who knew him. In his leadership of the Anthony Petrocelli College of Continuing Studies, Ken distinguished himself and the University by continually developing many new and innovative programs, including: Puerta al Futuro program and the Degree Completion Program with the New York Giants. Most recently, the distinguished rank of Dean Emeritus was conferred by President Christopher Capuano who said; "your intellect, dedication, and actions provided a foundation of excellence for colleagues and students to emulate. Your contributions were significant, and your character and ethics were a model for the entire institution." He was a "Giant Among Men" whose presence will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to visit Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, for viewing on Thursday, February 28, 7-9; Friday, March 1, 2-4 and 7-9. A service will be held on Saturday at 9am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory may be sent to: The Kenneth T. Vehrkens Scholarship Fund, Fairleigh Dickinson University, 1000 River Road, H-DH3-12, Teaneck, NJ 07666, God's Garden of Grace, St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1422 Church Road, Pen Argyl, PA 18072, or St. Paul's Emergency Food Pantry, PO Box 491, Richmondville, NY 12149. A quote by Pericles reads, "What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others." Kenneth Vehrkens' legacy—his loyalty, integrity and love of learning—is "woven into the lives of others" and will continue to enrich the journey of all who were fortunate to know him.