Teaneck - Taylor, Kenneth, 80, of Teaneck, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Kenneth was born to the late Willie and Maybell Taylor and raised in Moncks Corner, SC. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Hazel, of 57 years. He was a devoted father to Eric and his wife Denise and Sharon and her husband Dwayne; loving grandfather to Victoria, Myles, Zariah, and Nasir; and dear brother to Lillie T. Coaxum, Kathleen Houston and her husband Edward, Dorothy T. Baker, and Delores T. Sanders. Before retiring, Kenneth was self-employed and worked as a plumber in New York City. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, from 4-8pm, at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Funeral service on Wednesday, 11am, Community Baptist Church, Englewood. Interment immediately following, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. For more information, and to view Kenneth's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com.