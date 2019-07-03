Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth W. Hayden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth W. Hayden In Memoriam
Kenneth W. Hayden

8/23/24 - 7/3/15

"AN ODE TO THE BOYS FROM

DUBLIN"

We're dwindling down to a precious few, standards that always will ring true. Fond memories of those who slumber, while time takes toll of our number. Dublin Tornadoes and Dolphin Jute Mill, too; one provided pleasure, the other work to do. Hats off to the survivors of Grand and Spruce, and Dugans' and Burns' 'sinful juice.' Through good times and bad, the best friends anyone ever had - The Boys from Dublin -God bless each lad!"

- by Ken Hayden

Four Years Without You

And can it be that in a world so full and busy the loss of one person makes a void so wide and deep that nothing but the width and depth of eternity can fill it up. Be at peace, but always by my side.

Dianne Hayden and Family
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.