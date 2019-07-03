|
Kenneth W. Hayden
8/23/24 - 7/3/15
"AN ODE TO THE BOYS FROM
DUBLIN"
We're dwindling down to a precious few, standards that always will ring true. Fond memories of those who slumber, while time takes toll of our number. Dublin Tornadoes and Dolphin Jute Mill, too; one provided pleasure, the other work to do. Hats off to the survivors of Grand and Spruce, and Dugans' and Burns' 'sinful juice.' Through good times and bad, the best friends anyone ever had - The Boys from Dublin -God bless each lad!"
- by Ken Hayden
Four Years Without You
And can it be that in a world so full and busy the loss of one person makes a void so wide and deep that nothing but the width and depth of eternity can fill it up. Be at peace, but always by my side.
Dianne Hayden and Family