Kenny J. Sullivan
Kenny J. Sullivan

Wyckoff - Kenny J. Sullivan, age 77, of Wyckoff, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Kenny resided in Wyckoff since 1972 with dual residency in The Villages of Florida since 2017. Kenny had a wonderful and fulfilling career working in the entertainment industry as an executive at Viacom in New York City. His joy was always found in spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and playing golf. Kenny was the beloved husband to Lynda Sullivan of 50 years; loving father of Keith Sullivan and his wife Christine, and Kimberly Hupp and her husband Jason; cherished grandfather of Tyler and Logan Hupp; and dearest brother of Bart Sullivan and his wife Angela. Private funeral service will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4:00 - 5:00 pm for the immediate family only at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. Family and friends may then visit from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. As we are in unprecedented times and we want to keep all families safe, please know that the immediate family will not be present. Once it is safe for all of us to come together, the family will advise of details for a Celebration of Life gathering for Kenny. Contributions in Kenny's memory may be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
July 21, 2020
My family and I enjoyed many social gatherings with Kenny and his family. We lived in the same neighborhood in Wyckoff for several years. Kenny was a kind and gracious man who loved his family and friends!
My condolences to his wife Linda and his children Keith and Kim.
Marcia Sowell (Hudspeth)
Marcia Brennan Sowell (Hudspeth)
Friend
