Services
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ

Kent Eckhardt

Kent Eckhardt Obituary
Kent Eckhardt

Washington Township, NJ - Kent Eckhardt, of Washington township passed away July 4th at the age of 82. Beloved son of Katherine and Kurt Eckhardt(deceased). Beloved brother of Robert and Ronald Eckhardt(deceased). He leaves behind 2 cousins Michael Eckhardt of Germanton N.C. Bob Eckhardt of Annapolis MD, and a second cousin Peter Schwartz of Davie FL. Kent grew up in the Bronx until the family moved to Washington Township in N.J. in the late 50's. Kent was very athletic in his youth, once receiving a tryout with his beloved N.Y. Yankees. Kent ran a vending machine route in Bergen County for many years before becoming a boiler mechanic. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Funeral arrangements by Petrik Funeral Home, Bogota. Send a lasting condolence at petrikfuneralhome.com.
