Kerry Ann Goceljak
West Milford - Kerry Ann Goceljak (nee Clark), 53 years, of West Milford, NJ, passed away peacefully at her home after a short illness on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Born on January 22, 1966 in Ridgewood, NJ to Maureen (Campbell) Clark and the late Harold Clark, Sr.
She was the youngest of four siblings and spent her early years in Ramsey, NJ. The family moved to West Milford, NJ and in 1984 she graduated from West Milford High School.
She married Michael Goceljak in 1994, continued to reside in West Milford, NJ and in 1996 they were blessed with a son, Michael J. Goceljak.
In 1985 Kerry began working at Hall Manufacturing, where she remained as the Director of Operations for 33 years.
Kerry held her family and friends close to her heart. She always enjoyed life to the fullest and her kind soul, infectious laughter, and persistent optimism will be missed by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her dear father Harold Clark, Sr. of West Milford, NJ in 1991.
Kerry is survived by her beloved husband Michael, her loving son Michael, her dear mother Maureen, her siblings Harold, Daniel, and Nancy, her many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, all of whom she cherished.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (For GPS use 1 Post Place).
A funeral mass will take place on Friday, October 18, 2019 10am at Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt, NJ 07421.
Immediately following the funeral mass Kerry will be interred at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Milford, NJ.
Memorial donations may be made in Kerry's name to the American Humane Society: http://www.americanhumane.org or to the Cancer Research Institute: https://www.cancerresearch.org
Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, and videos, as well as obtaining driving directions to the funeral home.