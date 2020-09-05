Kerry L. (Lee) Surlak
Fair Lawn - Kerry L. (Lee) Surlak, 66 of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Saturday September 5, 2020. Born and raised in California, she resided in Paterson for many years prior to settling in Fair Lawn 12 years ago. She was a member of the Bergen County Audubon Society. A nature enthusiast, Kerry loved fishing, bird watching, gardening and taking trips with her husband to Maine.
Prior to retiring, she was a sales associate for Wild Birds Unlimited in Paramus.
Beloved wife of Paul Surlak. Dear step- mother of Alyssa and Kristen. Caring step- grandmother of Michael. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Ronald Surlak and sister-in law Theresa Surlak.
The family will receive relatives and friends for memorial visitation on Friday, September 11, 2020 5-7 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 (201) 797-3500. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kerry may be made to The Nature Conservancy, www.nature.org
. or Epilepsy Services New Jersey, www.epilepsyservicesnj.org
