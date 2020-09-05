1/
Kerry L. (Lee) Surlak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kerry L. (Lee) Surlak

Fair Lawn - Kerry L. (Lee) Surlak, 66 of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Saturday September 5, 2020. Born and raised in California, she resided in Paterson for many years prior to settling in Fair Lawn 12 years ago. She was a member of the Bergen County Audubon Society. A nature enthusiast, Kerry loved fishing, bird watching, gardening and taking trips with her husband to Maine.

Prior to retiring, she was a sales associate for Wild Birds Unlimited in Paramus.

Beloved wife of Paul Surlak. Dear step- mother of Alyssa and Kristen. Caring step- grandmother of Michael. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Ronald Surlak and sister-in law Theresa Surlak.

The family will receive relatives and friends for memorial visitation on Friday, September 11, 2020 5-7 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 (201) 797-3500. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kerry may be made to The Nature Conservancy, www.nature.org. or Epilepsy Services New Jersey, www.epilepsyservicesnj.org. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved