Kevin A. Clark
Montvale - Kevin A Clark , 70, of Montvale died at home after an illness. Kevin, a lifelong resident of the Pascack Valley, received Realtor Emeritus for 40 years as an area real estate Broker in 2018. Kevin graduated Pascack Valley HS 1967 and Syracuse Univ. 1971 where he was a member of the Lamda Chi Alpha fraternity. An avid baseball fan, Kevin played for the Hillsdale leagues, PVHS and SU teams, Over 40 League and coached his son's and daughter's teams. For Kevin, life was an adventure which he lived his way: to the fullest with zest and awe. Kevin is survived by his family who loved him and who he loved dearly: wife Linette, son Kevin, daughter Hayley and son-in-law Ben, brother Keith and wife Maureen, brother David and wife Barbara, nephew Chris, and nieces Marissa, Kaitlyn and Darian. Kevin did not want traditional funeral observances. Instead, he asks that those wishing to pay respects spend time with their loved ones and/or contribute to memory of Kevin A Clark at www.k9sforwarriors.org/recurring-single-donations