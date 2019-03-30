|
Kevin B. Lyons
Hackensack - Kevin B. Lyons, 67, of Hackensack, died peacefully March 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Carolyn (née Matthews). Devoted father of Michael and Sean. Dear brother of the late William, Martin, Patricia Santa Maria and husband Lawrence, Dennis, Agnes Schmon and husband Thomas, and James. Also survived by a sister-in-law, Helen, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Born to Josephine (née Griffith) and William Lyons in New York City, Kevin was a computer operator with Grand Union, Wayne, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed fishing at the reservoir, loved the shore and was an avid reader.
Visiting Sunday, March 31st, 2-5 PM, with a service at 4:30 PM, at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's memory to Valley Hospice, C/O The Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 N. Van Dien Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450; www.valleyhospitalfoundation.org.