Kevin Betz
Saddle Brook - Kevin, age 64, of Saddle Brook passed on March 24, 2019. Kevin is survived by his sister Susan Radleigh and her husband Raymond and nieces Jillian, Lily, and Gina and his dog, Toby. He also leaves behind dear friends Kenneth Mitchell, Bob Mather, Sharon Paterno, Vivian and Russell McDonnell.
Gathering and visiting hours at Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook on Thursday, March 28, from 3-8PM. Burial private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Helping Felines in Need, PO Box 2586, Wayne, NJ 07474 or Halfway Hounds, PO Box 132, Park Ridge, NJ 07656