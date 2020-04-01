|
Kevin Graiani
On Monday, March 30, 2020, Kevin Graiani, loving husband and father of three passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56 from complications due to COVID-19.
Kevin is survived by his wife Jennifer and sons Dennis, Kevin Jr. and James. He was the only child of the late Jack and Eileen Graiani of the Bronx. Kevin dedicated his life to helping his community. After retiring from the Spring Valley Police Department, he went back to school and became a nurse practitioner, graduating with his doctorate.
In his spare time, when he wasn't ordering the latest gadget from Amazon, he enjoyed reading books, movies, cooking, playing and collecting guitars, boating and entertaining his friends and family with his special brand of humor that everybody he has ever met remembers fondly. He was like a book with movie quotes, he could work them into any conversation. He could talk about a person right in front of their face using only movie references and riff on them without them ever knowing. He was obscure, but not obscure enough for the right audience to get it.
Kevin was always the smartest person in the room but never had to prove it. Trivia was a special gift, he wouldn't know why he knew something but 99% of the time he was exactly right. Kevin had an ear for music which was second to none. He could tune an entire band by ear. Kevin played the bagpipes with a magnificent group of retired policemen. Kevin was a true savant.
A memorial service will be held in the summer when this pandemic is over perhaps somewhere by the water. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Rockland County Emerald Society, PO Box 371, Piedmont, NY 10968 or 11th Hour Rescue, P.O. Box 218, Rockaway NJ 07866. www.ehrdogs.org