Kevin J. Quinn


1940 - 2019
Clearwater Beach FL - Kevin J. Quinn age 78, formally of Cresskill passed away 9/18/2019.

He was born in 1940 to Ken and Isabel (McGowan) Quinn in the Bronx. He served in the US Army stationed in Germany and Italy and retired from Con Edison.

Kevin loved the Pittsburg Steelers, Notre Dame Football and the NY Yankees. He traveled to Ireland often to visit his favorite places, the Cliffs of Moher and Dublin.

Kevin is pre-deceased by his second wife, Virginia (Duff) in 2008. He is survived by his daughter's; Karen of Cresskill and Peggi Dilworth (James) of Dumont; his Son Kevin Jr (Alisa) of Ridgewood; step son Dave Duff (Nora) of NY and step daughter Darlene Schuh (Tim) of Ohio. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren: Victoria, Tristin, Mara, Eliza, Claudia, Allison and Connor.

A celebration of Kevin's life will take place in Clearwater Beach FL at a later date.

"LIFE IS GOOD"
