Kevin John Faulkner
February 6, 1961 - April 30, 2018
Today we remember the life of Kevin Faulkner. Kevin was loved by all. A loving brother, uncle and friend, Kevin is missed, but never forgotten. Kevin understood the true value of family. He was the glue that held us all together. It was an honor to be a part of his life. Kevin was a glass half-full guy, whose optimistic outlook is one to strive for. He was supportive, loving, bold, generous and always enjoyed telling stories. His charisma and charm lit up every room he walked into. Kevin's light will shine forever in our hearts. Until we meet again, we will spend our days remembering the most inspiring, incredible man any of us will ever know. We will love you forever.
Your Loving Family