Kevin M. McHugh
Fair Lawn - Kevin M. McHugh, 86, resident of Fair Lawn, NJ for 59 years, passed away on May 29, 2020 from natural causes. Born in Orange, NJ to Terence and Mary Ellen McHugh, he was raised in Kearny and North Arlington, NJ. He graduated from Queen of Peace High School, North Arlington, in 1952, and Gannon University, Erie, PA, in 1958, where he played basketball and earned his degree in sociology. Kevin was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church in Ridgewood, and a member or former member of many organizations, including the Fraternal Order of Police, The Fair Lawn Hunting and Fishing Club, Trout Unlimited, The Bergen Irish Association of Dumont, The Hobbyists Unlimited Club of Ridgewood, and the Newark Iron Dukes basketball team, among others.
Kevin retired in 1992 after a 34-year career with the Bergen County Probation Department. He held many positions within the probation department, eventually working his way up to Assistant Chief several years prior to his retirement. Standing 6'7" with fiery red hair, he could be an imposing figure, but he was more of a gentle giant, and someone his family and friends could always look up to, literally and figuratively. A proud man, he was fiercely independent, and would do anything for his family and friends. He enjoyed many outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. He also liked to travel, including visits to the McHugh homeplace in Roosky, Co. Roscommon, Ireland. In his later years, he would enjoy college reunions and reunions with players from the Newark Iron Dukes teams he played semi-professional basketball with in the 1950's.
Kevin was the beloved husband of Mary E. McHugh, who passed in May of 2018. Loving and devoted father of Mark T. McHugh and wife, Susan, of Wayne, NJ, and Michael K. McHugh and wife, Mary, of Waldwick, NJ. Cherished grandfather and "Pop Pop" to grandchildren Patrick and wife Tara, Brian and fiancée Robyn Alport, Colleen and fiancé Adam Rainear, Patty, Erin and fiancé Matthew Sanseverino, and John. Adored great-grandfather to Alexa and Greyson McHugh. Dear brother of the late John "Jack" McHugh and twin brother, Bernard McHugh. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and many cousins and friends.
Services are private. Interment at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Donations in memory of Kevin may be made to the Sister Lucy Fund of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1 Passaic Street, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com.
Fair Lawn - Kevin M. McHugh, 86, resident of Fair Lawn, NJ for 59 years, passed away on May 29, 2020 from natural causes. Born in Orange, NJ to Terence and Mary Ellen McHugh, he was raised in Kearny and North Arlington, NJ. He graduated from Queen of Peace High School, North Arlington, in 1952, and Gannon University, Erie, PA, in 1958, where he played basketball and earned his degree in sociology. Kevin was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church in Ridgewood, and a member or former member of many organizations, including the Fraternal Order of Police, The Fair Lawn Hunting and Fishing Club, Trout Unlimited, The Bergen Irish Association of Dumont, The Hobbyists Unlimited Club of Ridgewood, and the Newark Iron Dukes basketball team, among others.
Kevin retired in 1992 after a 34-year career with the Bergen County Probation Department. He held many positions within the probation department, eventually working his way up to Assistant Chief several years prior to his retirement. Standing 6'7" with fiery red hair, he could be an imposing figure, but he was more of a gentle giant, and someone his family and friends could always look up to, literally and figuratively. A proud man, he was fiercely independent, and would do anything for his family and friends. He enjoyed many outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. He also liked to travel, including visits to the McHugh homeplace in Roosky, Co. Roscommon, Ireland. In his later years, he would enjoy college reunions and reunions with players from the Newark Iron Dukes teams he played semi-professional basketball with in the 1950's.
Kevin was the beloved husband of Mary E. McHugh, who passed in May of 2018. Loving and devoted father of Mark T. McHugh and wife, Susan, of Wayne, NJ, and Michael K. McHugh and wife, Mary, of Waldwick, NJ. Cherished grandfather and "Pop Pop" to grandchildren Patrick and wife Tara, Brian and fiancée Robyn Alport, Colleen and fiancé Adam Rainear, Patty, Erin and fiancé Matthew Sanseverino, and John. Adored great-grandfather to Alexa and Greyson McHugh. Dear brother of the late John "Jack" McHugh and twin brother, Bernard McHugh. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and many cousins and friends.
Services are private. Interment at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Donations in memory of Kevin may be made to the Sister Lucy Fund of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1 Passaic Street, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.