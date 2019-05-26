Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul R.C. Church
Ramsey, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Maryrest Cemetery
Mahwah, NJ
View Map
Services
Kevin Maguire Obituary
Kevin Maguire

Mahwah - Kevin Maguire, 69, of Mahwah passed away on May 23, 2019 with his family by his side. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph Maguire and Julia (Brosnan) Maguire both of Ireland. He is survived by his wife, Debbie (Borst) Maguire and sons Timothy of Mahwah, Ryan of Las Vegas, NV and Patrick of Mahwah and his sister Eileen Maguire of Miami, FL. He was predeceased by his brothers, John and Joseph Maguire. Kevin was devoted to his wife and family. He was an avid gardener, and a devoted New York Jets and New York Yankees fan. Kevin was a very compassionate and caring friend to all. He was loved by many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Don Bosco Prep High School and received his BS degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Kevin was employed by the Paulist Press for more than 51 years as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Few people have lived through the evolution of Catholic publishing for such an extended period of time. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
