Kevin P. Bond



On Sunday, April 26 2020, Kevin P. Bond, age 48, died unexpectedly in Anderson, SC. He was born August 7th, 1971 in Bloomingdale, NJ to Willard and Jeane Bond. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Willard. He is survived by his mother Jeane, former wife Renee, his daughter Nicole, his brother Steven, sisters Tammy and Donna and several nieces and nephews. Kevin attended Butler High School in Butler, NJ and enjoyed a successful career in environmental services. Aside from work and spending time with his family and friends, Kevin had a passion for hunting, fishing, relaxing at home and watching sports. Kevin will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, son, brother and uncle in addition to his kind and compassionate spirit.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store