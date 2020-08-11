1/
Kevin Piccolo
{ "" }
Kevin Piccolo

Pompton Plains - Kevin Piccolo, 58, of Pompton Plains. N.J. passed into eternal rest on August 10 ,2020 in Cedar Grove. Kevin was a life long resident of New Jersey. He was the son of Felix ( Sonny) John Piccolo and Noreen Kaufmann. He is survived by his father Felix (Sonny) Piccolo and step-mother Helen, his children : Justin and Julia, as well as his former wife and best friend, Leslie Jacobs Piccolo. He also leaves his brothers; Vernon, Mark and his wife Kara, Gary Piccolo, step-brother Mark Gaechter along with step-sisters Cheryl Scarmazzo and her husband Jimmy, Robyn Certaro and her husband Jimmy . Kevin was preceded in death by his mother Noreen Gaechter and step-mother Kathleen Piccolo.He also leaves a large extended family of relatives and friends as well as many cherished friends.He was a man of faith, and member of the 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus.Kevin possessed golden hands with superb skills and an uncanny ability to think outside the box.His family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday evening from 5-8 PM at DeLuccia - Lozito Funeral Home 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday at St.Paul's R. C. Church, 286 Haledon Avenue, Prospect Park,NJ at 11 AM




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
AUG
14
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St.Paul's R. C. Church
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
