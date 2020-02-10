|
|
Kevin Raymond Furrows
Kevin Raymond Furrows, 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Palm City, FL. He was born and raised in Midland Park, NJ, and resided in Stuart, FL since 2014. Kevin had worked in the automotive quick lube business as Operations Manager and business partner of Lubexpress in NJ. Kevin loved fishing, boating, playing golf and sports cars. His sense of humor and personality was infectious and he developed many long lasting friendships over his lifetime.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Guzak; his mother, Betty Furrows; his sister Karen (Furrows)McCabe and husband Pete; his daughter, Rachel Furrows; his sons Kyle Furrows and wife Taylor, and Gregory Furrows; his granddaughter, Zoey Furrows. Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Furrows.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on February 14 at Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30am on February 15 at Midland Park United Methodist Church in Midland Park followed by the burial at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.