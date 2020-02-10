Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Midland Park United Methodist Church
Midland Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Furrows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Raymond Furrows

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Raymond Furrows Obituary
Kevin Raymond Furrows

Kevin Raymond Furrows, 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Palm City, FL. He was born and raised in Midland Park, NJ, and resided in Stuart, FL since 2014. Kevin had worked in the automotive quick lube business as Operations Manager and business partner of Lubexpress in NJ. Kevin loved fishing, boating, playing golf and sports cars. His sense of humor and personality was infectious and he developed many long lasting friendships over his lifetime.

Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Guzak; his mother, Betty Furrows; his sister Karen (Furrows)McCabe and husband Pete; his daughter, Rachel Furrows; his sons Kyle Furrows and wife Taylor, and Gregory Furrows; his granddaughter, Zoey Furrows. Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Furrows.

The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on February 14 at Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30am on February 15 at Midland Park United Methodist Church in Midland Park followed by the burial at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -