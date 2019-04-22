Services
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
(201) 768-4200
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:30 PM
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
Kevin Thompson

Closter - Kevin Thompson, age 58, passed away on April 19, 2019. Kevin was a life long resident of Closter. He had a long career in food service and was the manager at the Closter Burger King for many years. Kevin is survived by his beloved sister Robin Thompson, nephew Travis Thompson, and a great niece Kayla Thompson. Kevin dealt with his many medical issues with courage and grace. He will be missed dearly by his loved ones and many friends and acquaintances. Visiting hours will be April 26, 2019 from 6-9pm with a Funeral Service at 7:30pm at the Moritz Funeral Home in Closter, NJ.
