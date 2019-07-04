|
|
Kevin W. Rohn
Ringwood - Rohn, Kevin W. age 59 of Ringwood on Tuesday July 2, 2019. He was born in Pompton Plains and was a lifelong resident of Ringwood. He worked as a police officer for the Ringwood Police Department retiring in 2011. Beloved husband of Laura of Ringwood, loving father of Christian John Rohn of Ringwood. Dear son of the late John Rohn and the late Marjorie (Ricker) Rohn, brother of Karen Carman of West Milford and Robin Coursen of Arizona, loving uncle of Caitlin Roberts, Carly Cricco, Danny Coursen and Hannah. Memorial gathering on Saturday July 6, 1pm-3pm service at 2:30PM at D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell