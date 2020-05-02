Kevin Walsh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Walsh

Totowa - Walsh, Kevin age 64 of Totowa passed away on May 2, 2020 after a courageous 2 year battle with glioblastoma. Beloved husband of Darlene (nee Woshinko) Walsh of Totowa. Loving Father of Kevin Michael Walsh of Cedar Grove, Kelly Maureen Walsh of Totowa and the late Kathleen Mary Walsh (2003). Dear son of the Julia (nee Sedlacik) Walsh of Blooming Grove, NY and late Warren J. Walsh. Dear brother of Warren Walsh & his wife, Melinda of Ringwood, Mark Walsh & his wife, Deborah of Blooming Grove, NY and Karen Kluska & her husband, Scott of Blooming Grove, NY.

Born in Passaic, he lived in Totowa his entire life. Kevin was the Senior Vice President for Forest Laboratory, New York and Dublin, Ireland. Prior to that, he was a Vice President at Hoffmann-La Roche, Nutley. Kevin was a parishioner and Trustee at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa. He was the President, former Assistant Chief and Chaplain of the Totowa Borough Fire Department, Volunteer Fire Company #1. Out of respect for social distancing due to the covid-19 pandemic, all services for Kevin will be private and a public memorial will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to De Paul Catholic High School, 1512 Alps Rd., Wayne, NJ 07470, attn: Kathleen Walsh Scholarship Fund would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved