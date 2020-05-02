Kevin Walsh
Totowa - Walsh, Kevin age 64 of Totowa passed away on May 2, 2020 after a courageous 2 year battle with glioblastoma. Beloved husband of Darlene (nee Woshinko) Walsh of Totowa. Loving Father of Kevin Michael Walsh of Cedar Grove, Kelly Maureen Walsh of Totowa and the late Kathleen Mary Walsh (2003). Dear son of the Julia (nee Sedlacik) Walsh of Blooming Grove, NY and late Warren J. Walsh. Dear brother of Warren Walsh & his wife, Melinda of Ringwood, Mark Walsh & his wife, Deborah of Blooming Grove, NY and Karen Kluska & her husband, Scott of Blooming Grove, NY.
Born in Passaic, he lived in Totowa his entire life. Kevin was the Senior Vice President for Forest Laboratory, New York and Dublin, Ireland. Prior to that, he was a Vice President at Hoffmann-La Roche, Nutley. Kevin was a parishioner and Trustee at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa. He was the President, former Assistant Chief and Chaplain of the Totowa Borough Fire Department, Volunteer Fire Company #1. Out of respect for social distancing due to the covid-19 pandemic, all services for Kevin will be private and a public memorial will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to De Paul Catholic High School, 1512 Alps Rd., Wayne, NJ 07470, attn: Kathleen Walsh Scholarship Fund would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.