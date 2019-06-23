|
|
Kevin Yali
Midland Park - YALI, Kevin - 27, of Midland Park passed away tragically on June 19, 2019 in Afghanistan.
Born in Paterson he has lived in Midland Park for the past 19 years.
Kevin served his country honorably in the United States Navy and proudly served our country in 4 separate deployments.
Cherished son of Oscar and Daisy (nee Rojas) Yali.
Loving brother of Oscar Yali and Victor Patrocino.
Beloved godson of Fabian and Wanda Rojas.
The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday from 4-8 pm followed by an 8 pm service at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
Private Cremation.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made for the Yali Family in memory of Kevin. Checks may be sent to The Yali Family, C/O Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417.
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.