Kirk M. McRant



Hackensack - Kirk M. McRant of Hackensack on November 3, 2020. Devoted companion of Denise Albert. Father of Jordan McRant, son of Albert and Delores McRant. Brother of Adrienne Cunningham, Sonia McRant, and Robin McRant. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Tuesday November 10, 2 PM at Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Visitation 12-2 PM Tuesday at the Funeral Home.









