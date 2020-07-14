1/
Kirsten Holby Gundersen
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kirsten's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kirsten Holby Gundersen

Kirsten Holby Gundersen, born March 11, 1943 in Mandal, Norway, passed away peacefully in her Ridgewood home on July 8, 2020, of Alzheimer's disease.

Kirsten was a teacher, first to her children and then countless young students during her two decades as a nursery school teacher at First Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood. She treasured her time nurturing young children and enjoyed recognizing her former students when they became adults.

Kirsten loved being outdoors and cooking for family and friends. Her favorite time of the year was the summer, when she would gather with her family in Mandal, Norway. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin, taking walks along the beach, embarking on boat trips out to the islands, and eating shrimp on the dock with her family below the glow of the late-night sun. Kirsten was known for her bright smile and never-ending desire to make those around her happy.

Kirsten is predeceased by her parents, Erling and Grete Holby. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Peder Gundersen; her daughter Anette and son-in-law Bill; her son Erik and daughter-in-law Amy; her grandchildren, Brent, Jack, Chase, and Lia; her brother Kjell and his wife Ingjerd; and her cousin Rita.

A memorial service for Kirsten will be held next summer in Mandal, Norway.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greater New Jersey Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/nj.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved