Kirsten Holby Gundersen
Kirsten Holby Gundersen, born March 11, 1943 in Mandal, Norway, passed away peacefully in her Ridgewood home on July 8, 2020, of Alzheimer's disease.
Kirsten was a teacher, first to her children and then countless young students during her two decades as a nursery school teacher at First Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood. She treasured her time nurturing young children and enjoyed recognizing her former students when they became adults.
Kirsten loved being outdoors and cooking for family and friends. Her favorite time of the year was the summer, when she would gather with her family in Mandal, Norway. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin, taking walks along the beach, embarking on boat trips out to the islands, and eating shrimp on the dock with her family below the glow of the late-night sun. Kirsten was known for her bright smile and never-ending desire to make those around her happy.
Kirsten is predeceased by her parents, Erling and Grete Holby. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Peder Gundersen; her daughter Anette and son-in-law Bill; her son Erik and daughter-in-law Amy; her grandchildren, Brent, Jack, Chase, and Lia; her brother Kjell and his wife Ingjerd; and her cousin Rita.
A memorial service for Kirsten will be held next summer in Mandal, Norway.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greater New Jersey Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org/nj
.