Klaus Busch
Rochelle Park - Klaus Busch, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Before retiring, Klaus worked for IBEW Local 164, Paramus, NJ. He was a life member of the Carlstadt Turnverein as well as a past president. Klaus was an Army veteran who served our country proudly.
Cherished husband of the late Else (nee Schott) (2016). Beloved father of Patricia Sabatini and her husband John of Rivervale, Erna Busch-Devereaux and her husband Damian of Oyster Bay, NY, Joan Westcott and her husband Richard of Maywood, NJ, Elizabeth Sellman of Oyster Bay, NY and Karen Turan and her husband Joe of Rochelle Park, NJ. Treasured grandfather of Keith, Vanessa, Jonathan, Brandon, Alex, Emma, Kate and great-grandson, William. Klaus is also predeceased by his sister, the late Elsa Mohring and grandson, the late Brent.
Family will receive friends on Sunday June 2, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday June 3, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Interment Hillside Cemetery Lyndhurst, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Klaus's memory may be made to Carlstadt Turnverein 500 Broad St. Carlstadt, NJ
