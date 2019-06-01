|
|
Klaus Busch
Rochelle Park - The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW, are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Klaus Busch, who passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Brother Busch was initiated into Local Union 164 in 1971, and was an IBEW member for 48 years, living in Rochelle Park, New Jersey. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, June 2nd from 6:00-9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, New Jersey. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Monday, June 3rd at VanderPlaat Memorial Home. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.
Fraternally,
Thomas J. Sullivan
President