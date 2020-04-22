|
Konstantina "Dina" Panakes
Closter - Konstantina 'Dina' Panakes, of Closter, passed away from COVID 19 on April 18, 2020, at the age of 83. A strong, feisty woman has been taken from us way too soon.
Konstantina was greeted in heaven by her beloved husband, Arthur Nick Panakes. Devoted mother of Denise Panakes and her husband Guy Navarro, and Maria Mourad and her husband Steven. Proud grandmother to Nicholas Mourad and his wife Jenna, Gregory Mourad, and his fiancée Catherine Campanella, Christopher Navarro and Alexis Mourad. Dear sister of Jimmy Papadatos and his wife Maria, and Georgia Metaxa and her husband Dennis. Cherished aunt of her nephews and nieces. Dina will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Due to the current global health crisis, all services will be held privately. The family is planning on having a memorial celebration to honor Konstantina's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.