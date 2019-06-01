|
|
Kris Ann Jaretsky
Closter - JARETSKY, Kris Ann, age 45, of Closter, passed away on May 27, 2019. She lived in Spectrum for Living ICF, a loving and caring residence for developmentally disabled adults. She is survived by her parents, William and Barbara (nee Novak) of Paramus, two brothers, Todd (Rose) and William J. (Victoria), one sister, Dara Hughes (Robert), two nieces, Nicole and Caitlin Jaretsky, and one nephew, Evan Hughes. In lieu of flowers, donations to Spectrum for Living, 210 Rivervale Road, Rivervale, NJ 07675 in Kris Ann's name would be appreciated. Arrangements were privately held by the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences visit www.aloiafuneral.com