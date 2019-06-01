Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for Kris Jaretsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kris Ann Jaretsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kris Ann Jaretsky Obituary
Kris Ann Jaretsky

Closter - JARETSKY, Kris Ann, age 45, of Closter, passed away on May 27, 2019. She lived in Spectrum for Living ICF, a loving and caring residence for developmentally disabled adults. She is survived by her parents, William and Barbara (nee Novak) of Paramus, two brothers, Todd (Rose) and William J. (Victoria), one sister, Dara Hughes (Robert), two nieces, Nicole and Caitlin Jaretsky, and one nephew, Evan Hughes. In lieu of flowers, donations to Spectrum for Living, 210 Rivervale Road, Rivervale, NJ 07675 in Kris Ann's name would be appreciated. Arrangements were privately held by the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences visit www.aloiafuneral.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now