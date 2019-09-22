Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph RCC
120 Hoboken Rd.
East Rutherford, NJ
Kristina M. (Karach) Pellegrino

Kristina M. (Karach) Pellegrino Obituary
Kristina M. Pellegrino (nee Karach)

Emerson - 85, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Emil (2016). Devoted mother of Delores Pellegrino; Christina and husband Michael Leishman; Richard Pellegrino; and Susan Pellegrino and husband Michael Squiciari. Loving grandmother of Kristin, Nicole, Laura, Melanie, Michael, and Anthony. Dear sister-in-law of Louise Karach. As a matter of pride, Kristina was always a meticulously sharp-dressed lady. She loved playing cards and winning big at her favorite Las Vegas casinos, but she was most passionate about time spent with her beloved family and friends. Visitation Monday from 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. Funeral service from the funeral home, Tuesday at 9am, then to St. Joseph RCC, 120 Hoboken Rd., East Rutherford, for a 10am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Kristina was a 19 year cancer survivor; in lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name to the P.O. Box 720295 Oklahoma City, OK 73172-0295, are appreciated. For more information and to view Kristina's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
