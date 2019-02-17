|
|
Krsto "Kris" Lucin
Paterson - Lucin, Krsto, "Kris" age 47 at rest in Wayne on Feb. 16, 2019. Beloved son of Ante T. Lucin of Paterson and the late and former Kristina Folja (2005). Loving brother of Annie Lucin of Paterson. Dear and doting uncle of Christopher and Xenia. Krsto is also leaving behind his beloved pet cat, Mikey. Born in Bronx, N.Y., he lived most of his life in Paterson. He was a self employed Computer Technician, working from home for many years. He loved electronics and was a computer expert. Krsto was an avid stamp and coin collector and maintained several aquariums. He helped his dad maintain their garden and he enjoyed to travel and visit Atlantic City. He also loved animals. He was a great uncle to his niece and nephew and enjoyed spoiling them and cherished time spent with them. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit at the Funeral Home on Monday from 4:00-8:00 PM. Donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.