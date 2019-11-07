|
Kurt Arthur Burdack
Kurt Arthur Burdack, 68, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Vermont. His family will celebrate his life privately. He was born in Orange, NJ on May 1, 1951, son of Arthur Walter Burdack and Bernadine Betty (Karg) Burdack. He grew up in Morris County, NJ and graduated from Whippany Park High School. Kurt graduated with a B.S. from Maharishi University in Fairfield, Iowa and was a lifelong practitioner and sometimes teacher of transcendental meditation. He lived and raised his family in Ridgewood, NJ for over 24 years, briefly moving to Wyckoff NJ and then to his second home in Killington Vermont in 2017. He was an avid skier and enjoyed sharing the Vermont winter and summer months with his family and hosting other friends and families for the past 30 years. Kurt was a commercial real estate broker at CBRE in Saddlbrook NJ for almost 40 years holding the title of Senior Vice President when he finally retired in 2018.
Surviving are his son, Andrew Burdack of New York NY, his daughter, Olivia Burdack of Wyckoff NJ and his former wife Nancy Burdack of Wyckoff NJ. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Burdack of Azle, TX, cousins Deborah Gioioso of Red Bank, NJ, and Mark Burdack, of Warminster, PA and other family members.The family offers sincere appreciation to Rutland Regional Medical Center, University of Vermont Medical Center at Burlington and The Pines of Rutland. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the (division of the ) or the Maharishi Foundation USA Inc. charities.