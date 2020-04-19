|
|
Kyle Garnto
Fort Lauderdale - GARNTO, Kyle, age 25, passed suddenly on April 10, 2020. Born on September 30,1995, he was raised in Ringwood settling in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for the past several years. Kyle was a fun-loving young man; he worked hard and had many friends and family who loved him dearly. Kyle was the beloved son of Kori Garnto, Bryan Garnto and his wife, Erika (loving step-mother). Beloved brother of Michael and wife Erika, CJ and Marc. Beloved grandson of Lillian Mallon and the late Mary and Everett Garnto, Sr. Beloved Uncle of Noah Garnto and Ellie. Beloved Nephew of Everette E. Garnto, Jr., Veronica Garnto, and Debra Jackowitz and husband Richard. Beloved cousin of Everett, Anthony, Mathew, and Michelle Garnto and Robert Lafalce. In lieu of flowers please send donations to an organization of your choice in memory of Kyle. Condolences visit aloiafuneral.com