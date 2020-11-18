1/
Kyle H. Mueller
Kyle H. Mueller

Kyle H. Mueller, 32, passed away November 9, 2020.

Kyle was born in Passaic, New Jersey to Robert and Doris (nee Shagawat) Mueller. He graduated from Lakeland Regional High School in 2007. While at Lakeland, Kyle was captain of the wrestling team and game captain of the football team. Kyle earned his bachelor's degree in Rehabilitation Services from East Stroudsburg University. His goal was to help others.

Kyle was an avid sports fan who loved to root for the Giants, Knicks, and Yankees. He had a strong passion and eclectic taste in music and movies and would love to talk about both. Kyle enjoyed singing and playing the ukulele. Kyle loved comedy; he was always quick to laugh, smile, and tell a joke.

Kyle's positive energy and striking blue eyes always lit up a room. He was warm hearted, welcoming, and kind. He shared his big heart with his entire family, with his friends, and especially with his nieces and nephews.

Kyle felt his purpose in life was to give back to others and that is how he will be remembered.

Kyle is survived by his loving parents Robert and Doris Mueller; his sister Rikki and her husband Sam Saad; his brother Cory Mueller and his wife Janelle; his nieces Lucy and Leila; his nephews Luke and Nolan; and his grandmother Lucille Mueller. Kyle is also survived and very much loved by his many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

There will be a public visitation held at the funeral home Friday November 20, 3-5pm. A funeral mass will be held privately for the family. Due to COVID 19 the visitation is being planned to be held outdoors, so please dress accordingly. Masks are required and contact tracing information will be asked.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Memories & Condolences
