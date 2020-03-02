|
Trotman-Thomas, Kyle Patrick, 22, of Secaucus and North Bergen, NJ. He is survived by his loving parents Nodalena Trotman and David Thomas, sister Kayla, Grandfather Erlyn Kilkenny, Aunts Brittney Kilkenny, Carol and Laura Thomas, and Ellen Vasta, Uncles Sean Kilkenny, James Volpe, Donald Iannone, Nick Vasta, Will Riegert, Cousin Faeth Riegert and many beloved extended family and friends.
Services at Mack Memorial Home, Secaucus NJ. Friday, March 6 from 2-4Pm and 7-9Pm. Mass to follow at 9:30 am Saturday, March 7 at Immaculate Conception Church, Secaucus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JDRF on Kyle's behalf.