Kyriakos Michael Demou
Kyriakos Michae Demoul, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, died May 5, 2020, age 65.

Devoted husband of Patricia Ann. Loving father of Katerina & her husband Scott Karpen, Elena & her wife Carrie Demou. Cherished stepfather of Lucas & his wife Julianna and Tyler LaGrange. Adored grandfather of Mia, Isabella, Emily, and Jude. Beloved son of Catherine Demou. Dear brother of Anna Aldarelli.

Kyriakos was born in Manhattan, grew up in Bergen County, NJ, and lived in Houston TX before returning to and raising his family in Bergen County. He began his career in the shipping industry and spent the past number of years in international trade. Widely traveled, he returned most often to Greece, where his family roots were. Through the course of his life, he picked up countless friends and associates. Above all, he will be remembered for his love of family and his dog Cosmo, and his gusto for life. Donations may be made in Kyriakos' name to AMAR (American Maltese Rescue) c/o Edie Gobbi, 30901 Pudding Cr. Rd., Fort Bragg CA 95437. Arrangements under the direction of Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Ave., Fort Lee, NJ. Send condolences to www.stellatofuneralhomes.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-1202
