Wyckoff - Lambert DeVries passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the age of 100. Born in Paterson, NJ, he was a long time resident of Ho-Ho-Kus before moving to Wyckoff. Lambert proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Before retiring in 1982 he was the District Plant Manager at New Jersey Bell Telephone Company in Paterson for 41 years. He was a long time member of the Old Paramus Reformed Church in Ridgewood. Lambert is predeceased by his wife Alice S. DeVries. Survivors include his two daughters: Edie DeVries and Debbie DeVries. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Woudenberg; several nieces, nephews, a grandniece and two grandnephews. The DeVries family will receive family and friends on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Paramus Reformed Church, 660 E. Glen Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Contributions in Lambert's memory may be made to the Old Paramus Reformed Church or to the , 7 Ridgedale Ave., Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927.