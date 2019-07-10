Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Paramus Reformed Church
660 E. Glen Ave
Ridgewood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lambert DeVries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lambert DeVries

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lambert DeVries Obituary
Lambert DeVries

Wyckoff - Lambert DeVries passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the age of 100. Born in Paterson, NJ, he was a long time resident of Ho-Ho-Kus before moving to Wyckoff. Lambert proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Before retiring in 1982 he was the District Plant Manager at New Jersey Bell Telephone Company in Paterson for 41 years. He was a long time member of the Old Paramus Reformed Church in Ridgewood. Lambert is predeceased by his wife Alice S. DeVries. Survivors include his two daughters: Edie DeVries and Debbie DeVries. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Woudenberg; several nieces, nephews, a grandniece and two grandnephews. The DeVries family will receive family and friends on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Paramus Reformed Church, 660 E. Glen Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Contributions in Lambert's memory may be made to the Old Paramus Reformed Church or to the , 7 Ridgedale Ave., Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now