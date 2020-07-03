Lambert "Bert" Hazen
Hamburg - Lambert "Bert" Hazen, age 87 of Hamburg, passed away on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at his home.
Born in Prospect Park to the late Herman and Freeda (DeVries) Hazen, Bert had lived most of his life there before moving to Haledon; eventually settling in Hamburg in 2002. Bert proudly served his country during the Korean War in the US Army.
Predeceased by his parents; sister, Margaret Alfano; and son in law Joe Cioffi, Bert is survived by his loving wife, Jessica (DeVries) Hazen; children David and his wife Nancy Hazen of Frostburg, MD, Steven and wife Margie Hazen of Dingmans Ferry, PA, Brenda Cioffi of Wayne, Thomas and Amy Hazen of Hamburg, and Stephanie DeFilippis of Pompton Lakes; eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Services for Bert are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com