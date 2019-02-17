|
|
LAMONT(MONT MONT) Proctor
I Made It Home
I just wanted to let you know I made it home. Everything is so pretty here so white, so fresh, so new. I wish that you could close your eyes so you could see it too. Please try not to be sad for me. Try to understand God is taking care of me. I'm in the shelter of his hands.Here there is no sadness and no sorrow and no pain. Here there is no crying and I'll never hurt again. Here it is so peaceful when all the Angels sing. I really have to go now.
I've just got to try my wings.
I'll be the first face you see
when you get here.
LOVE,
MOM, DAD & Family