LaRease June Jewell Limerick
On October 28, 2019, at 81 years of age, LaRease June Jewell Limerick, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family. LaRease left her mark on everyone who came into contact with her. She was an amazing mother, wife and grandmother, friend and colleague, whose life was a journey worth remembering. LaRease was born on January 9, 1938, in New York City and spent most of her life as an active member in the Teaneck, NJ community. In her professional life, she devoted herself to using education to transform lives, especially with those for whom the path was not easy. LaRease is survived by her husband, Dan, daughters, Joyce Coleman-Sampson and her husband Bernard Sampson of Bergenfield, NJ, Kisha Holt and her husband Ronald Holt, Jr. of Plantation, Florida, and Renee Limerick of Middletown, NY; as well as her son Daniel Malik Limerick, Jr and his wife Dawn Limerick of Los Angeles, California. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher Limerick, Travis Holt, Maya Holt, Ryan Limerick, Jayson Holt, Ava Limerick and Nina Holt, in addition to the Adams, Patterson, Folsom, Lightburn families, her sister-in-law Donna Limerick, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other family.