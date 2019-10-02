|
Larry Garlasco
Paramus - Larry was born in 1929 in the Riverdale section of the Bronx and married his wife Mary (nee Coffey) of 67 years in 1952. Drafted into the US Army that same year, this flag and nation loving patriot served as a Quarter Master in Salzburg, Austria. His new bride soon followed and their first child was born not long after.
Upon his return stateside, Larry resumed his position in the family owned laundry business, The Princeton Laundry, founded in 1918, to service yachts moored in NYC waters and would eventually service most all of New York's hotels for decades.
Eventually, Larry and family moved to Paramus in 1955 and the home from which they would raise five more children, three sons of which would one day join dad in the family business.
In the early 70's, Larry and Mary built a lake front "getaway" home in the Poconos where they would establish a haven where family and friends would be the benefactors of their renowned, unlimited, kindness and hospitality. A place where all are welcomed.
Larry was a Past Commander of the Catholic War Veterans, Fr. Washington Post 1710, an organization with which he was dedicated to for years. Larry's greatest service and dedication remained unto death to those who survive him.
Cherished husband of Mary Garlasco (nee Coffey). Loving father of Noreen (Andrew) Menasian, Chris (Elizabeth) Garlasco, Lawrence (Donna) Garlasco, Michael (Lois) Garlasco, John (Lynn) Garlasco and Kevin (Kerrianne) Garlasco. Treasured grandfather of Megan, Andrew III, Christine, Danielle, Vanessa, Dane, Brittney, Michael Jr., Rory, Hunter, Graham, Major John Garlasco Jr., Jacquelyn, Casey, Carley, Kyle and Paige along with their spouses. Great grandfather of Gianna, Ryder, Michela and Elli. Larry is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Family will receive friends on Thursday October 3, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Mass Friday October 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Private Cremation.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Lawrence's memory may be made to P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675
