Laura Alice Capowski
Bushkill, PA - Laura Alice Capowski ( Taylor ), 83, of Bushkill, PA went home to our Lord on April 25, 2019. She was born in Paterson, NJ.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. A funeral service will be held at 6pm with Steve Schoonover officiating. Entombment will be held in Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, NJ at 11am on Monday, April 29, 2019
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Reformed Church of Bushkill, 5969 Milford Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
