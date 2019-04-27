Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View Map
Entombment
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Laurel Grove Cemetery
Totowa, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Capowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Alice Capowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura Alice Capowski Obituary
Laura Alice Capowski

Bushkill, PA - Laura Alice Capowski ( Taylor ), 83, of Bushkill, PA went home to our Lord on April 25, 2019. She was born in Paterson, NJ.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. A funeral service will be held at 6pm with Steve Schoonover officiating. Entombment will be held in Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, NJ at 11am on Monday, April 29, 2019

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Reformed Church of Bushkill, 5969 Milford Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.

www.pulafuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now