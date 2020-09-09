Laura Antal



River Edge - Laura Antal, age 48, passed away on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 from a sudden stroke.



Laura was born in 1971, in Csikszereda, Transylvania (now Romania) and has lived in River Edge since 1995 after leaving everything behind to start a new life with her husband, Zsombor. She co-founded Best Cast, a jewelry designing and manufacturing business with her husband in 1999. Through their hard work of over 21 years, they turned their small startup into a significant operation thereby providing employment for over 200 fellow local citizens during their years in business. The jewelry items they crafted are worn by professional athletes, celebrities, customers and friends around the world.



Laura was an amazing mother to her 3 daughters, and a constant beam of positivity and joy for everyone who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Zsombor, her 3 daughters Andrea, Noemi, and Hanga, and her parents, Irma and Ferenc Szigethi.



Please join us for a memorial service which will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, September 13th, at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd River Edge, NJ 07661.









