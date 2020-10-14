1/1
Laura Fleming
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Fleming

Midland Park - Laura M. Fleming (née: Medici), 61, of Midland Park, peacefully passed away on October 12, 2020. Laura is survived by her dear husband James and their cherished son Timothy Fleming. She is also survived by her mother Bernice Medici, her sister Andrea Medici and her husband Carl Eichenwald, and her brother Paul Medici and his wife Carolyn. She was a loving aunt to Marc, Victor, Sophia, and Denzel. Laura was predeceased by her father Angelo Medici in 2007. Laura devoted her life to her career as a teacher at her own alma mater Ridgewood High School, where she taught history for 37 years. She was an active and loved member of First Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood. Laura will be remembered by so many for her passion over social issues and progressive causes. She will be missed dearly by her family, friends, coworkers, and more. A memorial tribute will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leiomyosarcoma Support and Direct Research Foundation at www.LMSDR.org. For more information please visit FeeneyFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved