Laura Fleming
Midland Park - Laura M. Fleming (née: Medici), 61, of Midland Park, peacefully passed away on October 12, 2020. Laura is survived by her dear husband James and their cherished son Timothy Fleming. She is also survived by her mother Bernice Medici, her sister Andrea Medici and her husband Carl Eichenwald, and her brother Paul Medici and his wife Carolyn. She was a loving aunt to Marc, Victor, Sophia, and Denzel. Laura was predeceased by her father Angelo Medici in 2007. Laura devoted her life to her career as a teacher at her own alma mater Ridgewood High School, where she taught history for 37 years. She was an active and loved member of First Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood. Laura will be remembered by so many for her passion over social issues and progressive causes. She will be missed dearly by her family, friends, coworkers, and more. A memorial tribute will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leiomyosarcoma Support and Direct Research Foundation at www.LMSDR.org
. For more information please visit FeeneyFuneralHome.com
.