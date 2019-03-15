Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Giannino


1950 - 2019
Laura Giannino Obituary
Laura Giannino

Middletown, NY - Laura Giannino, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Laura was born January 11, 1950 in Passaic, NJ to the late Matthew and Marisa Giannino. Laura was raised in Upper Saddle River, NJ, graduated from Northern Highlands Regional High School and had a successful career with the United States Postal Service. She loved the Yankees, the ocean and her puppy "little butchie." Her family was her greatest joy and she especially loved spending time with everyone at family gatherings. Laura was always full of love. With a caring heart she would give herself unselfishly to everyone. Laura is survived by her loving family including her son Ken (Diane), three grandsons Gianni, Anthony and Nico, her brother Matt, niece Jessica, nephews John and Justin. Laura was preceded in death by her beloved brother John. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 9 AM - 11 AM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Ave, Mahwah, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
