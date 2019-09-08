|
|
Laura Mausner
Teaneck - Born December 12, 1925. Died May 15, 2019. Teacher, cellist, activist, folk dancer, collage artist. Born to Minnie and Benjamin Goldman in the Bronx. Graduate of the High School of Music and Art, Brooklyn College, and Montclair State University where she earned her MA in Early Childhood Education. Married Marvin L. Mausner and settled in Teaneck, NJ. She taught pre-kindergarten at the Fanny M. Hillers School in Hackensack, NJ, and tutored at Lowell School in Teaneck after her retirement. She was at the heart of community groups including the Teaneck Community Chorus, The Ethical Culture Society of Bergen County, Teaneck Cultural Arts Coalition, and the Adelphi Chamber Orchestra, and advocated for civil rights, peace and disarmament, fair housing and affordable housing. Predeceased by her husband Marvin and her sisters, Rubia Olf and Florence [Kent] Hunter. Survived by her children, Claudia and Dan. Commemorative service Saturday September 21, 2019 at 1:30, Central Unitarian Church, Paramus, NJ. Donations in celebration of Laura's life may be made to the Laura and Marvin Mausner Fund, Teaneck Creek Conservancy.