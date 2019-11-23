Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
86 Martin Street
Paterson, NJ
Laura (Domanski) Mikolajczyk


1922 - 2019
Laura (Domanski) Mikolajczyk Obituary
Laura (Domanski) Mikolajczyk,

Paterson - Laura (Domanski) Mikolajczyk, age 97, a longtime resident of Paterson, NJ passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Regency Nursing Home in Wayne. Born in Jersey City, NJ on May 13, 1922, she was one of four children of Antonina and Julian Domanski. Both parents immigrated to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Her siblings preceded her in death, brothers Stanley and William, and sister Genevieve. She was married to her late husband Joseph for 52 years before his passing in 1995. Laura is survived by her three children, Constance and Joanne both of Fair Lawn, NJ and son Tom and wife Kathleen of Sarasota, FL. She is also survived by a grandson, Blake Mikol of Chicago, IL.

The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday 10 am at St. Stephen Church, 86 Martin Street, Paterson, NJ 07501. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations to , Laura's favorite saint, or St. Stephen Church would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
