|
|
Laura Rose Riccardi
Allendale - Laura Rose Riccardi, 92, was the most beautiful soul that ever graced the Earth. She was caring and loving to her family beyond measure. She always told them "I love you more than you'll ever know," a feeling that was strongly reciprocated. Laura was a teacher, an artist, and a dreamer. Nee Laura Maresca, "Mama", was born at home on Courthouse Place in Jersey City on 3/24/1928. She attended Dickinson High School graduating in 1946. Later, she attended the nursery school education program offered through Rutgers University at Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood. She and her mother established what is now known as Small World Nursery School in Waldwick. She dreamed as a young girl of building her own house and kept a magazine of design clippings to inspire her. While teaching, she saved her money and found a plot of land in Allendale. After she married her husband Carmen, they, with the help of her brother, Michael, and Carmen's siblings, built her dream home in 1955. Laura oversaw its construction and decorated the house while expecting her first child. Carmen and Laura gradually added the stunning backyard garden that she also dreamed of. Inside this one-of-a-kind house, she created a home for three adoring children who added nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren to the family. They all frequented her home after school, had weekly pizza nights and weekend movie nights, and all the holidays. She was deeply beloved and known to all as Mama. Just like her home, which was decorated throughout in gold (even the TV!), Mama was beautiful and glamorous in her appearance at all times, and her family's lives were made golden by her existence. After marrying Carmen (Papa) on April 24, 1955, she worked at Vecchiarello's in Little Ferry, NJ. Mama was a long time parishioner of Guardian Angel RC Church in Allendale. She was taken too soon and will be missed and loved forever. She joined her husband who she loved dearly in heaven, three months after his passing, on the eve of their 65th wedding anniversary. Mama and Papa's house will never be the same but the love they gave us will forever strengthen our hearts. Arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.