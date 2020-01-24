|
|
Laura Ruth Day
Demarest - Laura Ruth Day, age 91, of Demarest, NJ, died January 20, 2020. She is survived by her loving family; her son Bill and wife Sue; her daughter Leslie and husband Ernie; her brother Peter and sister-in-law Kathlyn; and her five cherished granddaughters Brittany, Caroline, Emma, Lindsay, and Austen. Born as Ruth Jadrosich in Fairview, NJ, she graduated from Union Hill High School in 1944 as class Valedictorian and voted as the Person Most Likely to Succeed. She received a bachelors' degree from the University of Michigan and a masters' degree from Columbia University in the years that followed. Ruth met Bill Day, her beloved husband of 67 years in high school. After Bill graduated from Yale in 1949, the couple reunited and married on March 29, 1952. Ruth worked in the Bell System during the 1950s and 1960s where she advanced to become one of the most senior women in the company until she departed to raise her two children. After her kids started primary school, the couple co-founded Rand Display, a point of purchase advertising company that they owned and operated successfully for over 25 years. Ruth loved Demarest and supported the town by sitting on the Board of Education for Northern Valley Regional High School for many years. More recently, she was an active member of the Demarest Historical Society. In her spare time, she was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and managed her investment portfolio. She and Bill sailed on the Hudson River and around the Northeast coast, traveled extensively globally, collected art and antiques, and enjoyed cooking and hosting large family gatherings, including their annual holiday party. Most importantly, Ruth treasured her time with family and friends who will forever remember her fondly and cherish their memories together. A memorial service will be held at Barrett Funeral Home in Tenafly, NJ on February 2nd at 10:30 AM.